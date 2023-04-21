Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Dunakeszi

Residential properties for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

90 properties total found
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 286,585
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 159,335
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 172,376
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 123,240
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 252,057
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 238,245
1 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 95,617
5 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 304,115
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 113,943
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 180,344
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 153,784
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 353 m²
€ 331,738
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 301,459
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 177,954
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 87,649
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 349,267
7 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 246 m²
€ 395,748
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 249,666
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 332,003
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 370 m²
€ 422,308
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 217,528
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 305,443
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 127,224
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 119,256
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 148,472
1 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 79,415
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 186 m²
€ 292,163
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 74,103
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 491,365
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 104,913
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir