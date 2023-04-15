Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Dunaharaszti

Residential properties for sale in Dunaharaszti, Hungary

58 properties total found
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 397,323
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 264,794
4 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 309,854
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 264,794
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 185,276
3 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 94,096
3 room apartmentin Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 155,059
4 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 225,274
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 251,806
7 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
7 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 262,408
9 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
9 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 565 m²
€ 715,659
6 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 232 m²
€ 524,817
4 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 279 m²
€ 609,635
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 262,408
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 105,758
3 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 132,529
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 159,035
Housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
House
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 15,904
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 153,469
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 357,564
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 232,987
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 119,276
4 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 251,541
4 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 251,541
5 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 251,541
7 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
7 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 313 m²
€ 792,526
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 105,997
3 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 92,771
2 room housein Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 139,686
Realting.com
Go