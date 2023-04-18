Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dombovar, Hungary

5 properties total found
House 1 bathroomin Dombovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Dombovar, Hungary
1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 75,865
House 1 bathroomin Dombovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Dombovar, Hungary
1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,390
Dombóvár-Gunarasban renewed brick reconstructed totally family house character demanding mod…
House 1 bathroomin Dombovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Dombovar, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 158,609
Onto the forming of hospitable place choice may be perfect! On the special greenbelt part of…
House 1 bathroomin Dombovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Dombovar, Hungary
1 bath 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 132,276
Was being built in 1940, stone and brick masonry, massive, dry house. 3 are level immovabl…
House 2 bathroomsin Dombovar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Dombovar, Hungary
2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 3
€ 155,145
Mansion salesman!the whole building breathes earlier atmosphere with centuries, he was renew…
