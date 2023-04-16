Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Erdi jaras
Diosd
Houses
Houses for sale in Diosd, Hungary
House
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 660,066
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
€ 739,592
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
€ 278,076
9 room house
Diosd, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
216 m²
€ 317,839
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 474,505
8 room house
Diosd, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
327 m²
€ 927,803
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
380 m²
€ 450,382
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
289 m²
€ 437,393
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 242,839
EXCEPTIONAL HOUSE IS FOR SALE ON DIÓSD! The one with 145 nm floor-spaces 4 bedroom houses sp…
House 3 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
3 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 176,389
OPPORTUNITIES TARM 3 GENERATION FAMILY HOUSE DOUBLE TELKEN (2012) YOU CAN ENLARGE, SHARE, …
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,760
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,448
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,562
Retro on Romantika Diósd Diósd is an independent one selling in his quiet street, one-store…
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,097
For sale in Diósdon in a quiet street, built in the 1960s, mixed-masonry, 70sqm 2 storey, re…
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
103 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 136,197
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
195 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,266
SALESMAN MINIMÁL STYLE LUXURY FAMILY HOUSE ON DIÓSD! A provided real estate is with ne…
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,195
American kitchen living-room dining room being founded on a Diósd eagle mountain now plus tw…
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 379,241
Family house on Diósd! I offer a two-storey family house carried out in a tall quality fu…
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 133,627
On Diósd salesman in 2000, itongból was being built, 2 room, big houses daytime-having a kit…
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 102,148
A living-room renewed in 2000 selling in Diósd centre + 3 room independent family houses, wi…
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath
640 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 431,292
On Diósd Ligeten for sale it 240 nm apartment houses, with the 400 nm fitness gymnasia belon…
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath
177 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,173
2 level family houses are 170 nm ones selling on Diósd, beside Diósdliget. On the house's…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map