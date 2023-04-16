Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Erdi jaras
  6. Diosd
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Diosd, Hungary

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Diosd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Diosd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 112,662
Penthouse 4 roomsin Diosd, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 580,000
We are really pleased offering you a luxury penthouse for sale in an elegant and quiet resid…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,097
In one of Diósd's favorite condominiums, a 1 + 2 half-room 55sqm first floor apartment with …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 70 m²
€ 76,951
