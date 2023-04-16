Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Diosd, Hungary

26 properties total found
6 room housein Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 660,066
3 room apartmentin Diosd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Diosd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 112,662
6 room housein Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 739,592
4 room housein Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 278,076
9 room housein Diosd, Hungary
9 room house
Diosd, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 216 m²
€ 317,839
4 room housein Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 474,505
Penthouse 4 roomsin Diosd, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Diosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 580,000
We are really pleased offering you a luxury penthouse for sale in an elegant and quiet resid…
8 room housein Diosd, Hungary
8 room house
Diosd, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 327 m²
€ 927,803
7 room housein Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 380 m²
€ 450,382
6 room housein Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 289 m²
€ 437,393
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 242,839
EXCEPTIONAL HOUSE IS FOR SALE ON DIÓSD! The one with 145 nm floor-spaces 4 bedroom houses sp…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,097
In one of Diósd's favorite condominiums, a 1 + 2 half-room 55sqm first floor apartment with …
House 3 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
3 bath 206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,389
OPPORTUNITIES TARM 3 GENERATION FAMILY HOUSE DOUBLE TELKEN (2012) YOU CAN ENLARGE, SHARE, …
House 2 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,760
House 2 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 167,448
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,562
Retro on Romantika Diósd Diósd is an independent one selling in his quiet street, one-store…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 70 m²
€ 76,951
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,097
For sale in Diósdon in a quiet street, built in the 1960s, mixed-masonry, 70sqm 2 storey, re…
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 136,197
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,266
SALESMAN MINIMÁL STYLE LUXURY FAMILY HOUSE ON DIÓSD! A provided real estate is with ne…
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,195
American kitchen living-room dining room being founded on a Diósd eagle mountain now plus tw…
House 2 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 379,241
Family house on Diósd! I offer a two-storey family house carried out in a tall quality fu…
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 133,627
On Diósd salesman in 2000, itongból was being built, 2 room, big houses daytime-having a kit…
House 1 bathroomin Diosd, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Diosd, Hungary
1 bath 116 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,148
A living-room renewed in 2000 selling in Diósd centre + 3 room independent family houses, wi…
House 2 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 431,292
On Diósd Ligeten for sale it 240 nm apartment houses, with the 400 nm fitness gymnasia belon…
House 2 bathroomsin Diosd, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Diosd, Hungary
2 bath 177 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,173
2 level family houses are 170 nm ones selling on Diósd, beside Diósdliget. On the house's…
