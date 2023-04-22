Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Devecseri jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Devecseri jaras, Hungary

Devecser
5
20 properties total found
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 18,327
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 79,548
4 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 68,791
2 room house in Kerta, Hungary
2 room house
Kerta, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 52,589
3 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 87,383
3 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 26,295
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 18,327
2 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
2 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 79,415
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 66,135
2 room house in Kamond, Hungary
2 room house
Kamond, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 15,936
3 room house in Devecser, Hungary
3 room house
Devecser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 39,575
3 room house in Iszkaz, Hungary
3 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 26,029
5 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
5 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 26,560
3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 20,983
2 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
2 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 6,773
7 room house in Devecser, Hungary
7 room house
Devecser, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house in Adorjanhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Adorjanhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 14,608
6 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
6 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 401,060
House 12 bathrooms in Tueskevar, Hungary
House 12 bathrooms
Tueskevar, Hungary
12 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 212,296
Only offered by Duna House !!We offer for sale a 1000 nm -, 12-room pension at the foot of S…
House in Devecser, Hungary
House
Devecser, Hungary
3 913 m² Number of floors 4
€ 174,289
For sale in Devecser, the INDUSTRIAL PURPOSE next to the Railway Station!

