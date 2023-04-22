Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Devecseri jaras
Residential properties for sale in Devecseri jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 18,327
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 79,548
4 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 68,791
2 room house
Kerta, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 52,589
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 87,383
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 26,295
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
28 m²
€ 18,327
2 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 79,415
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 66,135
2 room house
Kamond, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 15,936
3 room house
Devecser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 39,575
3 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 26,029
5 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
190 m²
€ 26,560
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
€ 20,983
2 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 6,773
7 room house
Devecser, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house
Adorjanhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 14,608
6 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 401,060
House 12 bathrooms
Tueskevar, Hungary
12 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 212,296
Only offered by Duna House !!We offer for sale a 1000 nm -, 12-room pension at the foot of S…
House
Devecser, Hungary
3 913 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 174,289
For sale in Devecser, the INDUSTRIAL PURPOSE next to the Railway Station!
