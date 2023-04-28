Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Devecseri jaras
  6. Devecser

Residential properties for sale in Devecser, Hungary

4 properties total found
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 80,207
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 66,683
7 room house in Devecser, Hungary
7 room house
Devecser, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 80,073
House in Devecser, Hungary
House
Devecser, Hungary
3 913 m² Number of floors 4
€ 173,285
For sale in Devecser, the INDUSTRIAL PURPOSE next to the Railway Station!
