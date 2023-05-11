Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

31 property total found
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 27,022
3 room house in Derecske, Hungary
3 room house
Derecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 116,042
2 room house in Konyar, Hungary
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 31,107
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 96,296
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€ 32,432
House in Derecske, Hungary
House
Derecske, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 63,566
2 room house in Monostorpalyi, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€ 86,531
5 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
5 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 120,370
4 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 61,943
3 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
3 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 79,796
2 room house in Konyar, Hungary
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 16,500
4 room house in Mikepercs, Hungary
4 room house
Mikepercs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 202,870
4 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 40,547
4 room house in Derecske, Hungary
4 room house
Derecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 134,976
4 room house in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 75,738
2 room house in Sarand, Hungary
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 139,304
2 room house in Sarand, Hungary
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 61,943
3 room house in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 162,025
2 room house in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 48,689
2 room house in Konyar, Hungary
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 8,926
House in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
House
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€ 18,907
House 2 bathrooms in Kokad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kokad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,037
House 1 bathroom in Mikepercs, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mikepercs, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,247
House 2 bathrooms in Mikepercs, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mikepercs, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,046
House 2 bathrooms in Sarand, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sarand, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,887
House 2 bathrooms in Derecske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Derecske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,263
House 2 bathrooms in Mikepercs, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mikepercs, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 86,216
Cottage 1 bathroom in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 229,679
House 2 bathrooms in Monostorpalyi, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,330
House 1 bathroom in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 229,679

Properties features in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

