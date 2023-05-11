Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Hajdú-Bihar
Derecskei jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Derecskei jaras, Hungary
Derecske
5
Letavertes
4
House
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
2
1
51 m²
€ 27,022
3 room house
Derecske, Hungary
3
1
94 m²
€ 116,042
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
2
1
74 m²
€ 31,107
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
2
2
68 m²
€ 96,296
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
2
43 m²
€ 32,432
House
Derecske, Hungary
1
1
45 m²
€ 63,566
2 room house
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
2
1
71 m²
€ 86,531
5 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
5
2
230 m²
€ 120,370
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
4
1
110 m²
€ 61,943
3 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€ 79,796
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€ 16,500
4 room house
Mikepercs, Hungary
4
1
95 m²
€ 202,870
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
4
1
90 m²
€ 40,547
4 room house
Derecske, Hungary
4
1
125 m²
€ 134,976
4 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
4
2
120 m²
€ 75,738
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
2
1
90 m²
€ 139,304
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€ 61,943
3 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€ 162,025
2 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€ 48,689
2 room house
Konyar, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€ 8,926
House
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
1
80 m²
€ 18,907
House 2 bathrooms
Kokad, Hungary
2
140 m²
2
€ 87,037
House 1 bathroom
Mikepercs, Hungary
1
95 m²
1
€ 89,247
House 2 bathrooms
Mikepercs, Hungary
2
101 m²
1
€ 89,046
House 2 bathrooms
Sarand, Hungary
2
109 m²
2
€ 77,887
House 2 bathrooms
Derecske, Hungary
2
120 m²
2
€ 103,263
House 2 bathrooms
Mikepercs, Hungary
2
85 m²
1
€ 86,216
Cottage 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
1
800 m²
1
€ 229,679
House 2 bathrooms
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
2
160 m²
1
€ 91,330
House 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
1
500 m²
1
€ 229,679
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Derecskei jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map