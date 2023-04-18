Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Kemecsei jaras
  6. Demecser

Residential properties for sale in Demecser, Hungary

4 properties total found
2 room housein Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 40,300
2 room housein Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,658
2 room housein Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 14,212
4 room housein Demecser, Hungary
4 room house
Demecser, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 66,629
