  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Somogy
  Csurgoi jaras
  Csurgo
  Houses

Houses for sale in Csurgo, Hungary

5 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m²
€ 63,621
5 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 17,231
5 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 43,739
4 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 71,547
4 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 79,499
5 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 84,536
2 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 31,784
2 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 12,433
3 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 440 m²
€ 185,561
4 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 110,276
2 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 39,763
4 room housein Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 70,248
House 1 bathroomin Csurgo, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Csurgo, Hungary
1 bath 414 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,831
Ideal for investment purposes! In the city center of Csurgó, a property originally designed…
House 2 bathroomsin Csurgo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Csurgo, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,079
