  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Csornai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Csornai jaras, Hungary

Csorna
3
11 properties total found
4 room housein Tarnokreti, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnokreti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 119,024
5 room housein Kony, Hungary
5 room house
Kony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 185,296
3 room housein Csorna, Hungary
3 room house
Csorna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 111,336
3 room housein Bodonhely, Hungary
3 room house
Bodonhely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 51,692
4 room housein Kony, Hungary
4 room house
Kony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 66,272
4 room housein Tarnokreti, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnokreti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 119,024
3 room housein Kony, Hungary
3 room house
Kony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 51,692
4 room housein Rabatamasi, Hungary
4 room house
Rabatamasi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 56,994
4 room housein Csorna, Hungary
4 room house
Csorna, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 113,987
House 2 bathroomsin Bosarkany, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bosarkany, Hungary
2 bath 193 m² Number of floors 1
€ 93,915
**KÉTGENERÁCIÓS FAMILY HOUSE WONDERFUL KÖRNYEZETBEN** 2 section of house családiház s…
House 1 bathroomin Csorna, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Csorna, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,164
French planning on Csorna! From Győr on the clearway onto 25-30 minutes of distance sales…

Properties features in Csornai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
