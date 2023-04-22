Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Csongradi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Csongradi jaras, Hungary

Csongrad
5
5 properties total found
6 room house in Csongrad, Hungary
6 room house
Csongrad, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 262,152
House 3 bathrooms in Csongrad, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Csongrad, Hungary
3 bath 380 m² Number of floors 1
€ 354,894
Waterside real property with extras On immovable Csongrád with a modern appearance, on Tisz…
House 3 bathrooms in Csongrad, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Csongrad, Hungary
3 bath 225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,620
In the centre of Csongrád medical ordering included waiter units with hygienic valid functio…
House 2 bathrooms in Csongrad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Csongrad, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,264
A family house with 200 M2 renewed, landscaped yards is for sale in the centre on Csongrád. …
House 2 bathrooms in Csongrad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Csongrad, Hungary
2 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,825
On place frequented in the historical downtown of Csongrád for sale the Gyógy and in the dir…

