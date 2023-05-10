Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

8 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 535,749
7 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
€ 556,614
2 room house in Zsombo, Hungary
2 room house
Zsombo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 53,575
4 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
4 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 22,884
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 88,843
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€ 51,152
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 37,691
8 room house in Szatymaz, Hungary
8 room house
Szatymaz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
€ 645,860
3 room house in Magyarcsanad, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarcsanad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 34,999
5 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
€ 210,000
3 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 147,533
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 41,729
5 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
5 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€ 183,070
3 room house in Apatfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Apatfalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 33,653
7 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
€ 646,129
3 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 18,845
4 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 53,575
6 room house in Csongrad, Hungary
6 room house
Csongrad, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€ 267,875
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€ 45,768
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 69,997
2 room house in Foeldeak, Hungary
2 room house
Foeldeak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 22,900
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 96,990
8 room house in Zakanyszek, Hungary
8 room house
Zakanyszek, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
€ 700,000
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€ 49,806
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 148,071
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 20,461
5 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 266,528
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 158,840
5 room house in Kistelek, Hungary
5 room house
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 87,497
2 room house in Tiszasziget, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszasziget, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 48,137

