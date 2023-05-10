Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bathroom in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Ruzsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 165,805
Cottage 4 bathrooms in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Ruzsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 114,912

Properties features in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir