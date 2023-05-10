Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád

Residential properties for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

Szegedi jaras
270
Szeged
262
Makoi jaras
15
Kistelek
12
Kisteleki jaras
12
Mako
11
Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras
10
Hodmezovasarhely
8
Show more
318 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 163,955
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 104,188
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 113,046
2 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 90,054
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 127,018
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 99,235
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 113,100
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 99,235
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€ 201,889
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 150,575
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 148,260
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 98,992
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 129,522
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 111,727
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 128,149
8 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 535,749
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 86,151
7 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
€ 556,614
2 room house in Zsombo, Hungary
2 room house
Zsombo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 53,575
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 74,305
4 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
4 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 22,884
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 96,650
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 88,843
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 56,536
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€ 51,152
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 69,728
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 37,691
8 room house in Szatymaz, Hungary
8 room house
Szatymaz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
€ 645,860
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 87,497
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 51,152

Properties features in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir