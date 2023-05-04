Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Csengeri jaras

Residential properties for sale in Csengeri jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
5 room house in Csengersima, Hungary
5 room house
Csengersima, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 222 m²
€ 98,681
4 room house in Szamosangyalos, Hungary
4 room house
Szamosangyalos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 146,688

Properties features in Csengeri jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir