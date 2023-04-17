Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Bicskei jaras
Csakvar
Houses
Houses for sale in Csakvar, Hungary
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 72,037
3 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 112,447
4 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 320,015
2 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
190 m²
€ 203,524
4 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
238 m²
€ 247,416
House 3 bathrooms
Csakvar, Hungary
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 325,086
Quiet side street, good infrastructure! On a falconer Spar we offer this for sale behind …
House 3 bathrooms
Csakvar, Hungary
3 bath
550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 206,861
For investors IS!!,Csákváron on excellent place, famous restaurant pizzeria one and 3 pieces…
House 2 bathrooms
Csakvar, Hungary
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 123,442
A renewed family house is for sale on Csákvár. Special mood, an extra implementation, extra …
House 1 bathroom
Csakvar, Hungary
1 bath
181 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,430
Investment opportunity, manifold utilisation! In Csákvár street with head traffic offer o…
House 2 bathrooms
Csakvar, Hungary
2 bath
183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,460
Fantastic opportunity! One with a unique mood for sale , forming family house built in 2009…
House 1 bathroom
Csakvar, Hungary
1 bath
128 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 94,414
More, than a family house with a business activity On Csákvár, in a quiet, demanding exurba…
