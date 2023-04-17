Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Csakvar, Hungary

11 properties total found
2 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 72,037
3 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 112,447
4 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 320,015
2 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 203,524
4 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 247,416
House 3 bathroomsin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 325,086
Quiet side street, good infrastructure! On a falconer Spar we offer this for sale behind …
House 3 bathroomsin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
3 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 206,861
For investors IS!!,Csákváron on excellent place, famous restaurant pizzeria one and 3 pieces…
House 2 bathroomsin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 123,442
A renewed family house is for sale on Csákvár. Special mood, an extra implementation, extra …
House 1 bathroomin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
1 bath 181 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,430
Investment opportunity, manifold utilisation! In Csákvár street with head traffic offer o…
House 2 bathroomsin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
2 bath 183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 157,460
Fantastic opportunity! One with a unique mood for sale , forming family house built in 2009…
House 1 bathroomin Csakvar, Hungary
Csakvar, Hungary
1 bath 128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 94,414
More, than a family house with a business activity On Csákvár, in a quiet, demanding exurba…
