Houses for sale in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

3 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 142,882
6 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
6 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 185,296
3 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 76,610
3 room housein Borgata, Hungary
3 room house
Borgata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 132,278
3 room housein Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
3 room house
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 87,213
2 room housein Mesteri, Hungary
2 room house
Mesteri, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 79,261
4 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
4 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 198,815
2 room housein Borgata, Hungary
2 room house
Borgata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 39,763
2 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 49,041
8 room housein Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
8 room house
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 94,106
2 room housein Borgata, Hungary
2 room house
Borgata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 14,580
9 room housein Borgata, Hungary
9 room house
Borgata, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 96,757
2 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 41,778
House 6 bathroomsin Egyhazashetye, Hungary
House 6 bathrooms
Egyhazashetye, Hungary
6 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 264,915
WINE ! Introduced 30 years ago, a 280 m2, 6-room, 100-seat restaurant with a huge terrace, c…
House 2 bathroomsin Nagysimonyi, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nagysimonyi, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 94,884
Onto selling offer on Tokorcs a demanding one 6 room climate family houses. From Celldömölk…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kissomlyo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 247,894
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
House 3 bathroomsin Kemenesmagasi, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kemenesmagasi, Hungary
3 bath 304 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,906
SPECIAL OFFER! On Kemenesmagasi salesman, a real estate settling down in 33534 nm of inner-…

