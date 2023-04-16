Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Celldoemoelki jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kissomlyo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 247,894
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …

Properties features in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir