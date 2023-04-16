Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Vas
Celldoemoelki jaras
Residential properties for sale in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary
Celldoemoelk
7
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 142,882
6 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 185,296
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
€ 76,610
3 room house
Borgata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 132,278
3 room house
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 87,213
2 room house
Mesteri, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 79,261
2 room apartment
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 52,991
4 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 198,815
2 room house
Borgata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 39,763
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 49,041
8 room house
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
€ 94,106
2 room house
Borgata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 14,580
9 room house
Borgata, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 96,757
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
48 m²
€ 41,778
House 6 bathrooms
Egyhazashetye, Hungary
6 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 264,915
WINE ! Introduced 30 years ago, a 280 m2, 6-room, 100-seat restaurant with a huge terrace, c…
House 2 bathrooms
Nagysimonyi, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 94,884
Onto selling offer on Tokorcs a demanding one 6 room climate family houses. From Celldömölk…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 247,894
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
House 3 bathrooms
Kemenesmagasi, Hungary
3 bath
304 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,906
SPECIAL OFFER! On Kemenesmagasi salesman, a real estate settling down in 33534 nm of inner-…
