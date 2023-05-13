Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Celldoemoelki jaras
  6. Celldoemoelk
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Celldoemoelk, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 138,926
6 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
6 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 187,108
3 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€ 77,359
4 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
4 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 200,760
2 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 49,521
2 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
€ 41,705
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir