Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Celldoemoelki jaras
  6. Celldoemoelk

Residential properties for sale in Celldoemoelk, Hungary

7 properties total found
3 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 138,926
6 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
6 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 187,108
3 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€ 77,359
2 room apartment in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room apartment
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 47,915
4 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
4 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 200,760
2 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 49,521
2 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
2 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
€ 41,705
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir