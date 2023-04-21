Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

Albertirsa
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 1 bathroom in Albertirsa, Hungary
Villa Villa 1 bathroom
Albertirsa, Hungary
1 bath 360 m² Number of floors 1
€ 161,150
A place where the history and the tradition, the past and the present live with us! From B…

Properties features in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir