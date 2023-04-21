Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

Cegled
65
Albertirsa
40
Abony
35
182 properties total found
4 room house in Abony, Hungary
4 room house
Abony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 59,761
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 31,607
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 128,817
2 room house in Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 34,263
2 room house in Abony, Hungary
2 room house
Abony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 50,199
2 room house in Abony, Hungary
2 room house
Abony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 74,103
2 room house in Abony, Hungary
2 room house
Abony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 55,339
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 73,041
2 room house in Toertel, Hungary
2 room house
Toertel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 5,312
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 128,817
7 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
7 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 238,777
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 132,536
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 39,575
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 111,553
3 room house in Csemo, Hungary
3 room house
Csemo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 135,457
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 111,553
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 103,585
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 28,951
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 102,257
House in Abony, Hungary
House
Abony, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 50,464
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 25,232
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 105,975
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 76,759
2 room house in Ujszilvas, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszilvas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 13,280
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 119,521
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 111,553
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 45,816
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 281,512
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m²
€ 437,979
7 room house in Cegled, Hungary
7 room house
Cegled, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 517,925

