1
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Vas
Koszegi jaras
Buek
Houses
Houses for sale in Buek, Hungary
15 properties total found
New
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
356 m²
€ 227,632
2 room house
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 50,856
4 room house
Buek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
€ 89,044
7 room house
Buek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
319 m²
€ 200,851
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
€ 763,236
2 room house
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 74,985
House
Buek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 34,279
3 room house
Buek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 101,497
House 6 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
6 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 233,292
On Bük, near the bath offer onto selling it 300 nm family houses, that currently lakás guest…
House 2 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
2 bath
142 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,933
I recommend it on Bük, this the one-storeyed one, was being built in 2010, demanding, family…
House 7 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
7 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,588
Close to Szombathely, on Bük, in one of the city's quiet streets, I recommend it, on the two…
House 14 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
14 bath
540 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 332,575
Bük in the zone of an inhabitant rest, close to the bath offer onto selling it 3 level ones,…
House 4 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
4 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 83,937
On Bük the source a semidetached house selling behind a shopping centre first, 150.41 M2 one…
House 5 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
5 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 257,474
Investors, house park constructors attention! A little house park selling on Bük is intact w…
House 10 bathrooms
Buek, Hungary
10 bath
700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 156,723
In Bük centre salesman it 12 room multigeneration family houses, which are guesthouses curre…
