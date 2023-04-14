Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Budakeszi jaras
  6. Budaoers
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Budaoers, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
67 properties total found
4 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m²
€ 326,336
4 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 505,554
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 401,233
2 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 157,818
9 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
9 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 615,224
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 185,905
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 160,226
2 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 211,316
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 414,607
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m²
€ 401,233
6 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 532,303
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 197,942
9 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
9 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 234 m²
€ 366,460
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 248,497
Villa 9 room villain Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
19 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,785,000
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 179 m²
€ 465,430
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 339,711
6 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 398,558
3 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 217 m² Number of floors 3
€ 434,000
FALL IN LOVE IN HUNGARY A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, …
8 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 458 m²
€ 1,123,185
An 8-room, 3-story family house for up to several generations is for sale in Budaörs! The a…
4 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m²
€ 240,472
7 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
7 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 273 m²
€ 666,047
8 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 933,536
4 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 398,558
Housein Budaoers, Hungary
House
Budaoers, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 157,818
8 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 223 m²
€ 588,475
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 414,607
5 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 374,217
6 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 374,217
4 room housein Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 143,106
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir