Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Budaoers
Houses
Houses for sale in Budaoers, Hungary
House
Clear all
67 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
€ 326,336
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 505,554
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 401,233
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 157,818
9 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
270 m²
€ 615,224
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 185,905
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 160,226
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 211,316
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
195 m²
€ 414,607
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
€ 401,233
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
€ 532,303
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 197,942
9 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
234 m²
€ 366,460
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 248,497
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
19 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,785,000
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
179 m²
€ 465,430
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 339,711
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 398,558
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 434,000
FALL IN LOVE IN HUNGARY A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, …
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
458 m²
€ 1,123,185
An 8-room, 3-story family house for up to several generations is for sale in Budaörs! The a…
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 240,472
7 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
273 m²
€ 666,047
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 933,536
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 398,558
House
Budaoers, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 157,818
8 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
223 m²
€ 588,475
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 414,607
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
€ 374,217
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
€ 374,217
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 143,106
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Search using the map