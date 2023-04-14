Hungary
Show properties list
Budaoers, Hungary
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Budaoers
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Budaoers, Hungary
33 properties total found
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 117,695
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 307,612
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 253,847
9 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
€ 414,073
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 133,209
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
€ 58,821
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 165,576
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 215,703
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 215,703
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 93,621
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 280,863
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 66,872
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 53,230
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
€ 481,480
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 29,424
6 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 240,472
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
€ 318,312
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 133,477
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 45,473
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 351,748
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
€ 342,921
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 295,174
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
71 m²
€ 99,354
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
€ 102,387
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budaoers, Hungary
2 bath
82 m²
2 Floor
€ 136,592
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Budaoers, Hungary
3 bath
171 m²
€ 209,791
For sale in the most beautiful panoramic part of Budaörs, minimal design apartment
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
55 m²
€ 79,940
FOR SALE 3. FLOOR 3-room PANEL PROGRAM APARTMENT IN A CROSS-BASHIONAL ENVIRONMENT WITH A NIC…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
45 m²
€ 85,218
Close to Budaörs Church Square, an exclusively renovated condominium apartment built of Sósk…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
68 m²
€ 120,630
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath
85 m²
€ 129,979
Budaörs-Törökugrató Ny-i his slope,2 flat condominia Mfszt-i,85nm+12nm terraced, living dupl…
1
2
