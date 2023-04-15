Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Budakeszi, Hungary

2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 172,023
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
134 m²
€ 0
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 75,542
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 55,662
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 212,047
3 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 212,047
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 288,914
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 21 m²
€ 79,253
7 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m²
€ 596,382
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 235,902
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 356,239
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 407,130
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 356,239
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 211,782
6 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 288,914
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 66,000
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 357,829
3 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 73,951
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 344,311
In Budakeszi, in a good airy and green environment, a few minutes walk from the Vadaspark, w…
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 202 m²
€ 190,577
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 57 m²
€ 66,238
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m²
€ 317,806
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 315,420
8 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 326 m²
€ 649,129
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 79,253
8 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m²
€ 400,000
6 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 280,962
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 113,975
9 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
9 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 580 m²
€ 1,033,730
