  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Central Hungary
  Pest megye
  Budakeszi jaras
  Budakeszi
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Budakeszi, Hungary

19 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 211,782
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 211,782
4 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 222,649
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 211,782
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m²
€ 275,661
5 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 437,082
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 211,782
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 230,336
1 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 105,758
2 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 92,506
4 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 243,589
5 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m²
€ 538,069
4 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 296,866
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 164,453
Attention! Short time on the market!For sale in a popular and frequented part of Budakeszi, …
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 bath 83 m² 1 Floor
€ 131,563
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 bath 80 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,584
A net selling on Budakeszi, Darányi városrészén, the floor of 4 being built flat condominia …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 bath 88 m² 1 Floor
€ 124,278
A net selling on Budakeszi, Darányi városrészén, the floor of 4 being built flat condominia …
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 bath 90 m²
€ 130,046
A net selling on Budakeszi, Darányi városrészén, the ground floor of 4 being built flat cond…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budakeszi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 bath 90 m²
€ 128,693
A net selling on Budakeszi, Darányi városrészén, the ground floor of 4 being built flat cond…
