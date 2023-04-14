Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Toek, Hungary
Villa 4 room villa
Toek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 172 m² Number of floors 3
€ 227,000
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
Villa 9 room villain Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
19 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,785,000
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
Villa 6 room villain Remeteszolos, Hungary
Villa 6 room villa
Remeteszolos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 880,000
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…

