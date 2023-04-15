Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Budakeszi, Hungary

57 properties total found
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 172,023
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 211,782
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 211,782
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
134 m²
€ 0
4 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 222,649
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 75,542
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 55,662
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 211,782
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m²
€ 275,661
3 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 212,047
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 212,047
5 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 437,082
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 230,336
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 211,782
Housein Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 288,914
1 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 21 m²
€ 79,253
7 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m²
€ 596,382
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 235,902
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 356,239
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 407,130
4 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 356,239
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 211,782
6 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 288,914
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 66,000
2 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 92,506
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 357,829
3 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 73,951
5 room housein Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 344,311
In Budakeszi, in a good airy and green environment, a few minutes walk from the Vadaspark, w…
