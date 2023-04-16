Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Budakalasz

Residential properties for sale in Budakalasz, Hungary

18 properties total found
4 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 243,615
5 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 583,191
8 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
8 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 235,927
6 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 437,393
In one of the most beautiful parts of Budakalász - on the side of the Ürömi hill, next to th…
4 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 148 m²
€ 423,873
3 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 101,528
5 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 203 m²
€ 238,313
5 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 225,059
5 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 524,871
House 4 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,743
On Budakalász on 800 nm of plot, started ÚJÉPÍTÉSŰ. 2 SZÍNTES, two generation, in plans 190 …
House 3 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 bath 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 172,195
House 2 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,427
House 4 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 348,805
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budakalasz, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 bath 75 m²
€ 113,498
For sale in Szentistvátlep, a 75 sqm, living room + 2 bedroom, brick-built apartment made in…
House 2 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 3
€ 90,743
Distinguished investment, even three flats can be developed In Budakalász centre, at the fl…
House 3 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 bath 236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 356,383
On Szentistvántelep most loved part, quiet children's friend in environment two level family…
House 2 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 187,271
Together and after all separate! On Budakalász popular part, Szentistvántelepen 200 selling …
House 4 bathroomsin Budakalasz, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 215,646
ÚJSZERŰ selling on Budakalász part to which close can be come easily,with MINIMÁLIS KÖLTSÉG …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir