Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szentendrei jaras
Budakalasz
Residential properties for sale in Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 243,615
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
€ 583,191
8 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 235,927
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 437,393
In one of the most beautiful parts of Budakalász - on the side of the Ürömi hill, next to th…
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
148 m²
€ 423,873
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 101,528
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
203 m²
€ 238,313
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 225,059
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 524,871
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,743
On Budakalász on 800 nm of plot, started ÚJÉPÍTÉSŰ. 2 SZÍNTES, two generation, in plans 190 …
House 3 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,195
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 187,427
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 348,805
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 bath
75 m²
€ 113,498
For sale in Szentistvátlep, a 75 sqm, living room + 2 bedroom, brick-built apartment made in…
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath
127 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 90,743
Distinguished investment, even three flats can be developed In Budakalász centre, at the fl…
House 3 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
3 bath
236 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 356,383
On Szentistvántelep most loved part, quiet children's friend in environment two level family…
House 2 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 187,271
Together and after all separate! On Budakalász popular part, Szentistvántelepen 200 selling …
House 4 bathrooms
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 215,646
ÚJSZERŰ selling on Budakalász part to which close can be come easily,with MINIMÁLIS KÖLTSÉG …
