Apartments for sale in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

Miskolci jaras
38
Miskolc
35
Ozd
18
Ozdi jaras
18
Putnoki jaras
2
Kazincbarcika
1
Kazincbarcikai jaras
1
Putnok
1
59 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 69,280
1 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 36,111
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 61,255
4 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 128,127
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 64,171
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 53,230
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 93,354
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 58,580
4 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 194,999
4 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 194,999
2 room apartmentin Putnok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Putnok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 21,399
3 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 20,864
3 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 21,399
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 52,160
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 65,777
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 60,185
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 120,343
2 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 66,605
4 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 133,744
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 47,613
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,880
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 66,845
3 room apartmentin Kazincbarcika, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 66,605
2 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 29,130
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 46,784
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 31,831
3 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 23,272
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 44,938
2 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 25,411
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 42,531

Properties features in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

