Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Bonyhadi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 28,004
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 63,743

Properties features in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir