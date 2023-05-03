Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Bonyhadi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

Bonyhad
5
11 properties total found
3 room house in Moragy, Hungary
3 room house
Moragy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 62,676
4 room house in Aparhant, Hungary
4 room house
Aparhant, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 69,077
4 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 101,322
4 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 73,317
5 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
5 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 333,115
2 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 28,004
3 room house in Kakasd, Hungary
3 room house
Kakasd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 58,409
6 room house in Mocseny, Hungary
6 room house
Mocseny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 225 m²
€ 248,036
5 room house in Kakasd, Hungary
5 room house
Kakasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 120,018
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 63,743
3 room house in Moragy, Hungary
3 room house
Moragy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 112 m²
€ 146,688

Properties features in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir