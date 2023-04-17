Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Bonyhadi jaras
  6. Bonyhad

Residential properties for sale in Bonyhad, Hungary

4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 101,735
4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 73,617
5 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
5 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 334,476
2 room apartmentin Bonyhad, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 28,118
3 room apartmentin Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 64,003
