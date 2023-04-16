Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Bolyi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bolyi jaras, Hungary

Boly
4
House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room housein Boly, Hungary
4 room house
Boly, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 38,438
7 room housein Babarc, Hungary
7 room house
Babarc, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 338 m²
€ 76,875
3 room housein Boly, Hungary
3 room house
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,149
5 room housein Belvardgyula, Hungary
5 room house
Belvardgyula, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m²
€ 633,557
2 room housein Belvardgyula, Hungary
2 room house
Belvardgyula, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 53,017
3 room housein Liptod, Hungary
3 room house
Liptod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 16,170
2 room housein Olasz, Hungary
2 room house
Olasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 235,927
5 room housein Belvardgyula, Hungary
5 room house
Belvardgyula, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 132,278
3 room housein Olasz, Hungary
3 room house
Olasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 36,582
3 room housein Boly, Hungary
3 room house
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 84,828
3 room housein Szederkeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szederkeny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 42,149
4 room housein Szederkeny, Hungary
4 room house
Szederkeny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 89,864
5 room housein Versend, Hungary
5 room house
Versend, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 49,041
House 5 bathroomsin Babarc, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Babarc, Hungary
5 bath 436 m² Number of floors 3
€ 218,621
Residence for sale in Babarcon.On a 1150 m ² landscaped plot for sale 37 km from Pécs, a fam…
House 2 bathroomsin Boly, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Boly, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 81,850
2 million crashes!!! A family house with four netted, double comfortable, unencumbered, be…
House 1 bathroomin Szederkeny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szederkeny, Hungary
1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,962
On Szederkény quiet part újépítésű terraced houses salesmen: - 112 nm ones - inner two-sto…
House 1 bathroomin Szederkeny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szederkeny, Hungary
1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,962
On Szederkény quiet part újépítésű terraced houses salesmen: - 112 nm ones - inner two-sto…
House 1 bathroomin Szederkeny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szederkeny, Hungary
1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,962
On Szederkény quiet part újépítésű terraced houses salesmen: - 112 nm ones - inner two-sto…
House 1 bathroomin Szederkeny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szederkeny, Hungary
1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,776
On Szederkény quiet part újépítésű terraced houses salesmen: - 112 nm ones - inner two-sto…
House 4 bathroomsin Borjad, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Borjad, Hungary
4 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 84,535
Beside Villány in a quiet village 6400 nm ones bribes two family houses, with a pool, many e…

Properties features in Bolyi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir