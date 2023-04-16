Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bolyi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
3 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 105,770
2 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
2 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 66,007
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szederkeny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szederkeny, Hungary
1 bath 112 m²
€ 90,948
On Szederkény quiet part újépítésű terraced house flats salesmen: - 112 nm ones - inner tw…

