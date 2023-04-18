Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Bolyi jaras
  6. Boly
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Boly, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
3 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 106,850
2 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
2 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 66,681
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir