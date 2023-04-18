Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Boly, Hungary

6 properties total found
4 room housein Boly, Hungary
4 room house
Boly, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 38,830
3 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
3 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 106,850
2 room apartmentin Boly, Hungary
2 room apartment
Boly, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 66,681
3 room housein Boly, Hungary
3 room house
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,579
3 room housein Boly, Hungary
3 room house
Boly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 85,694
House 2 bathroomsin Boly, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Boly, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 82,729
2 million crashes!!! A family house with four netted, double comfortable, unencumbered, be…
