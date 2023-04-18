Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Berettyoujfalui jaras
  6. Biharkeresztes

Residential properties for sale in Biharkeresztes, Hungary

2 properties total found
2 room housein Biharkeresztes, Hungary
2 room house
Biharkeresztes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 24,153
3 room housein Biharkeresztes, Hungary
3 room house
Biharkeresztes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 51,020
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir