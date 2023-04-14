Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Bicskei jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

Bicske
26
Apartment To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Etyek, Hungary
4 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 101,378
Etyek is an ideal place to live for those who value a friendly, quiet, and fresh air environ…
2 room apartmentin Bicske, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 100,041
2 room apartmentin Etyek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 120,343
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 88,309
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 82,470
In the renewable district of Bicske, modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 62 m2 - penth…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 108,315
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,242
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 87,890
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 114,928
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 80 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 83,916
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with a modern implementatio…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 108,315
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 85 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 82,470
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 115,476
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 80 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 108,315
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 114,928
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² 1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 83,518
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 82,470
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 83,916
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 87,815
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 86 m²
€ 111,373
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with new building, 86 M2 pe…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 89,012
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with a modern implementatio…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath 95 m²
€ 118,173

Properties features in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir