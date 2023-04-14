Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Bicskei jaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary
Bicske
26
Apartment
Clear all
28 properties total found
4 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 101,378
Etyek is an ideal place to live for those who value a friendly, quiet, and fresh air environ…
2 room apartment
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 100,041
2 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 120,343
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
2 Floor
€ 88,309
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 82,470
In the renewable district of Bicske, modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 62 m2 - penth…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
3 Floor
€ 108,315
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,242
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
2 Floor
€ 87,890
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
3 Floor
€ 114,928
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 80 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 83,916
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with a modern implementatio…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
3 Floor
€ 108,315
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 85 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 82,470
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
3 Floor
€ 115,476
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern, all-comfort, individually heated, 80 m2 penth…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
3 Floor
€ 108,315
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
2 Floor
€ 86,404
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
3 Floor
€ 114,928
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
1 Floor
€ 84,758
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 83,518
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 82,470
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 83,916
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 87,815
In the renewable district of Bicske, a modern design, all-comfort, individually heated, 63 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
€ 111,373
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with new building, 86 M2 pe…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 89,012
In Bicske renewable quarter, with self-contained, unique heating with a modern implementatio…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
1 bath
95 m²
€ 118,173
