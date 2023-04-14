Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Bicskei jaras
Residential properties for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary
Bicske
41
Csakvar
11
Clear all
85 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Many, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
€ 176,543
3 room house
Csabdi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
€ 264,493
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
329 m²
€ 400,966
For family reasons, our beloved family house in Bicske, built in 1996, has become available …
4 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 101,378
Etyek is an ideal place to live for those who value a friendly, quiet, and fresh air environ…
2 room apartment
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 100,041
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 227,365
House
Etyek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 79,979
If you're looking for peace and a green environment, you're in the right place! Located on a…
7 room house
Etyek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
€ 320,986
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 106,995
2 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 42,263
2 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 71,954
2 room house
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 67,942
3 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 112,319
4 room house
Many, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 93,354
2 room house
Csabdi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 79,979
House
Obarok, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
€ 39,722
2 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 120,343
4 room house
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 151,487
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 69,280
9 room house
Bicske, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
470 m²
€ 896,087
In a nice town called Bicske, located 38 kilometers from Budapest, a huge multi-apartment ho…
5 room house
Many, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
118 m²
€ 230,040
2 room house
Many, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 61,255
4 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 319,649
9 room house
Etyek, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
243 m²
€ 387,591
3 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 47,880
7 room house
Etyek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 294,238
4 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
123 m²
€ 230,040
2 room house
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 85,596
3 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 42,531
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
202 m²
€ 467,838
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
