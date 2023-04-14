Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Bicskei jaras

Residential properties for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

Bicske
41
Csakvar
11
85 properties total found
3 room housein Many, Hungary
3 room house
Many, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 176,543
3 room housein Csabdi, Hungary
3 room house
Csabdi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 264,493
6 room housein Bicske, Hungary
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 329 m²
€ 400,966
For family reasons, our beloved family house in Bicske, built in 1996, has become available …
4 room apartmentin Etyek, Hungary
4 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 101,378
Etyek is an ideal place to live for those who value a friendly, quiet, and fresh air environ…
2 room apartmentin Bicske, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 100,041
4 room housein Bicske, Hungary
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 227,365
Housein Etyek, Hungary
House
Etyek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 79,979
If you're looking for peace and a green environment, you're in the right place! Located on a…
7 room housein Etyek, Hungary
7 room house
Etyek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m²
€ 320,986
4 room housein Bicske, Hungary
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 106,995
2 room housein Vertesacsa, Hungary
2 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 42,263
2 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
2 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 71,954
2 room housein Bicske, Hungary
2 room house
Bicske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 67,942
3 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
3 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 112,319
4 room housein Many, Hungary
4 room house
Many, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 93,354
2 room housein Csabdi, Hungary
2 room house
Csabdi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 79,979
Housein Obarok, Hungary
House
Obarok, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 39,722
2 room apartmentin Etyek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 120,343
4 room housein Etyek, Hungary
4 room house
Etyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 151,487
3 room housein Obarok, Hungary
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 69,280
9 room housein Bicske, Hungary
9 room house
Bicske, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 470 m²
€ 896,087
In a nice town called Bicske, located 38 kilometers from Budapest, a huge multi-apartment ho…
5 room housein Many, Hungary
5 room house
Many, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 118 m²
€ 230,040
2 room housein Many, Hungary
2 room house
Many, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 61,255
4 room housein Csakvar, Hungary
4 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 319,649
9 room housein Etyek, Hungary
9 room house
Etyek, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 243 m²
€ 387,591
3 room housein Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 47,880
7 room housein Etyek, Hungary
7 room house
Etyek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 294,238
4 room housein Vertesacsa, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m²
€ 230,040
2 room housein Etyek, Hungary
2 room house
Etyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 85,596
3 room housein Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 room house
Vertesacsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 42,531
6 room housein Bicske, Hungary
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
€ 467,838

