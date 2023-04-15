Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Biatorbagy, Hungary

53 properties total found
Housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 60,698
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 210,722
5 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 156,385
1 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 66,265
4 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 251,779
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m²
€ 62,289
9 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
9 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 187 m²
€ 343,251
4 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m²
€ 105,758
6 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 84,819
2 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 51 m²
€ 52,747
3 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 105,758
7 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 238,288
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 331,324
We offer for sale in one of the most beautiful streets of Pusztazámor, a recently RENOVATED,…
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 394,938
5 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 265,032
5 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 285 m²
€ 925,055
3 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 52,747
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 105,758
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 119,276
3 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 91,445
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 195,878
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 139,156
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 62,289
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 185,276
4 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 95,156
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 43,735
A 38 square meter small house on a 1085 plot of land awaits its new owner in the increasingl…
Housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 51,686
A nice and insulated, lightweight weekend house in average condition awaits its new owner in…
5 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 480 m²
€ 588,431
2 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 55,530
6 room housein Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 209,396
