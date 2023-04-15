Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Biatorbagy
Residential properties for sale in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Clear all
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 60,698
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 210,722
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 156,385
1 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 66,265
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 251,779
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
€ 62,289
9 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
187 m²
€ 343,251
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
137 m²
€ 105,758
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 84,819
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
51 m²
€ 52,747
3 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 105,758
7 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 238,288
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
€ 331,324
We offer for sale in one of the most beautiful streets of Pusztazámor, a recently RENOVATED,…
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 394,938
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
169 m²
€ 265,032
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
285 m²
€ 925,055
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 52,747
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 105,758
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 119,276
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 91,445
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 195,878
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 139,156
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 62,289
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 185,276
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 95,156
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 43,735
A 38 square meter small house on a 1085 plot of land awaits its new owner in the increasingl…
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 51,686
A nice and insulated, lightweight weekend house in average condition awaits its new owner in…
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
480 m²
€ 588,431
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 55,530
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 209,396
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map