Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Varpalotai jaras
  6. Berhida

Residential properties for sale in Berhida, Hungary

13 properties total found
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 63,233
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 21,078
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 42,682
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 104,071
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 102,753
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 91,951
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 78,777
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 65,604
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 69,819
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m²
€ 210,776
2 room house in Berhida, Hungary
2 room house
Berhida, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 43,473
House in Berhida, Hungary
House
Berhida, Hungary
340 m² Number of floors 1
€ 220,661
SUPER FIRE AND OTHER COMMERCIAL UNIT INTRODUCED IN BERHIDA'S CENTER 30 YEARS !!! Unique oppo…
House 7 bathrooms in Berhida, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Berhida, Hungary
7 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,220
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir