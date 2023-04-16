Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Berettyoujfalui jaras, Hungary

Berettyoujfalu
9
Biharkeresztes
2
Komadi
2
29 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room apartment
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,526
4 room housein Koeroesszakal, Hungary
4 room house
Koeroesszakal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 14,580
2 room housein Koeroesszakal, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroesszakal, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 6,627
2 room housein Nagykereki, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykereki, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 52,991
4 room housein Komadi, Hungary
4 room house
Komadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 106,035
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 67,597
4 room housein Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 66,245
4 room housein Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 154 m²
€ 56,994
3 room housein Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 23,831
4 room housein Komadi, Hungary
4 room house
Komadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 205 m²
€ 92,754
2 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 73,694
7 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
7 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 153,485
3 room housein Furta, Hungary
3 room house
Furta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 32,844
3 room housein Nagykereki, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykereki, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 55,642
3 room housein Mezosas, Hungary
3 room house
Mezosas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 21,207
2 room apartmentin Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room apartment
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 64,946
2 room housein Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 31,810
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 110,011
2 room housein Nagykereki, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykereki, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 25,130
5 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
5 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 251,567
2 room housein Szentpeterszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Szentpeterszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 12,989
6 room housein Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
6 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 92,780
2 room housein Biharkeresztes, Hungary
2 room house
Biharkeresztes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 23,831
2 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 103,384
3 room housein Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 18,530
3 room housein Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 13,228
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 158,787
6 room housein Nagykereki, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykereki, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 330 m²
€ 110,011
3 room housein Biharkeresztes, Hungary
3 room house
Biharkeresztes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 50,340

Properties features in Berettyoujfalui jaras, Hungary

