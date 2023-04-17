Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Berettyoujfalui jaras
  6. Berettyoujfalu
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 68,288
2 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 74,447
7 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
7 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 155,053
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 111,135
5 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
5 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 254,138
2 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 104,440
3 room housein Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 160,409
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir